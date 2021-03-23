FORECAST: Despite the clouds, it will be a mild day

- TODAY: Spotty showers possible with most areas staying dry
- WEDNESDAY: Warm and Windy; Highs well into the 70s
- THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of t-storms, very heavy rain and strong wind gusts into the night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will rule much of the day Tuesday with only a few breaks here and there possible. A spotty shower/sprinkle can’t be ruled out but widespread rain coverage is not expected. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to a few lower 70s.
An isolated shower will be possible during the night with mainly dry weather still expected for much of the area. Southerly winds will keep us on the milder side of things with temperatures in the 50s overnight.
A breezy and warm setup on Wednesday. While an isolated shower/thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, the air looks dry enough to keep that risk very low. The wind will gust up to 25 mph (or higher) into the afternoon sending highs well into the 70s.
Warm and pleasant evening Wednesday before the radar really lights up in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday with showers and thunderstorms.
A strong low-pressure system will track into Central IN by Thursday Evening. As that takes place, rounds of rain/thunderstorms will push into WAVE Country from morning through night. Some could be on the strong/severe side. Even after thunderstorms end, it looks very windy Thursday night through sunrise Friday. With multiple impacts likely from this system, a cautionary Alert Day has been flagged for Thursday. Expect more adjustments as we get closer in time.
