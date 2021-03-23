FORECAST: Warm Wednesday followed by stormy Thursday

- WEDNESDAY: Windy & warm in the 70s
- THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of thunderstorms, very heavy rain, and strong wind gusts into the night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep the clouds around overnight as a few isolated showers continue to roll in from the west.
Expect low temperatures to only drop into the mid 50s tomorrow morning. Wednesday starts with the small, continued shower chance in the morning but we’ll shake that off by the afternoon, leading to some sunshine. Strong southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph during the day, which will help highs get in to the mid 70s!
Wednesday night will be mild and breezy, with a small shower and storm chance that will increase toward sunrise Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s by then.
Two rounds of storms appear likely on Thursday, one just after sunrise and another around mid evening. The evening round has some strong storm potential, and even a small chance of severe weather. Highs on Thursday will be near 70.
Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s. The weekend comes in with a warm Saturday as highs push back into the mid 70s with partly sunny skies.
Sunday brings a slightly better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms with cooler temperatures in the 60s.
