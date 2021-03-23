Friends, family, officers remember slain LMPD officer 16 years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday marked 16 years since LMPD Officer Peter Grignon was killed in the line of duty.
Every year since then, officers have gathered in the early morning hours of March 23 for a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery to honor his legacy. At least, that was until a global pandemic got in the way in 2020.
Officer Peter Grignon was killed responding to a call in south Louisville in 2005. He was shot in the head by a 17-year-old who then turned the gun on himself.
Grignon was the first officer to die in the line of duty in LMPD after the city-county merger.
Every year since then, there’s been no shortage people making sure he’s not forgotten, by gathering for the memorial service.
That tradition was broken by COVID-19 a year ago, but it never stopped any of these men and women from thinking about Grignon.
“I came anyway [last year],” said pastor and former LMPD officer Bill Weedman, “and I found out I wasn’t the only one to disregard that directive. There were other officers here as well.”
Grignon’s widow said she’s thankful for everything the department has done for the family.
“I’m just so grateful for you, and I know he is just so proud of you, and we pray for you guys every single day, for your safety,” said Rebecca Grignon Reker. “I am part of the LMPD family. We are, and I’m very very grateful that you guys have continued to embrace me. I’m glad that officers that never knew him get to know him.”
This year’s memorial was a little different, still.
It was socially distant and streamed live online for those outside of friends, family and parts of LMPD, but the sentiment hasn’t changed in 16years. Peter Grignon was a hero and will be hailed as one.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.