‘Good boy:’ Video shows K9 take down DUI suspect after police pursuit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dash cam video shows the dramatic moments a K9 officer helped arrest a man police say led them on a chase.
Justin Howell, 29, led Forest Park police on the short pursuit around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police records.
Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape says officers tried to pull Howell over because they suspected he was intoxicated after he ran a red light and did a u-turn on Winton Road.
“And then he started weaving between the lanes without any signal change,” Pape said.
An officer tried to pull Howell over, but the 29-year-old sped up when that officer left the cruiser.
Police say the chase lasted about a minute, with Howell driving more than 80 mph. He then crashed on West Kemper Road, during which he suffered a head injury.
Dash cam video shows Howell running away. Then a K9 officer, Tango, runs after him.
“Tango made the arrest,” Pape said. “He bit [Howell] on the shoulder.”
Authorities say they are grateful no one was seriously injured as a result of the chase.
“It was a single-car accident, so it didn’t involve anyone else,” Pape said. “That’s obviously a relief.”
Howell is booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center with a $10,000 bond on a charge of fleeing or eluding police.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.