Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/23

Warm and windy will be the headline for the next 36 hours. Then it will be about the wind and storms into Thursday.
It won’t be too bad this afternoon with a fading area of showers later in the afternoon that may not survive for all areas. Then another chance at showers/thunder late tonight/pre-dawn Wednesday. The latter could have some strong wind gusts with it.
Wednesday looks windy and quite warm into the mid 70s The record of 88 is safe :)
Then we get into a much more complex severe setup Thursday as the strength and track of low pressure passing into the region is key on how active we indeed become.
The video will dive into this in much more detail.
