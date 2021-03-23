Indiana state mask mandate ending; all Hoosiers over 16 soon eligible for vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday evening on the anniversary of the state’s first stay-at-home order that he is ending the state mask mandate and is planning to open vaccinations for all Hoosiers over the age of 16.
“As we continue to isolate if you test positive, quarantine if you’re a close contact, and get vaccinated when you’re eligible, the light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter,” Gov. Holcomb said in a special address. “It’s up to each and every one of us to do our part to stay on our course.”
Starting 1 April, the state public health emergency declaration will be extended for another 30 days. Holcomb said this will allow Indiana to act swiftly if conditions worsen and continue to receive federal dollars for assistance to Hoosiers affected by the COVID pandemic.
Several indicators of the extensiveness of the pandemic have drastically declined in Indiana since early January, including the number of COVID cases, the rate of positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Holcomb said as of Tuesday, at least 970,000 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. Hoosiers 16 years and older should be able to receive their vaccine by March 31, he said, if Indiana continues to receive enough vaccines from the federal government.
More vaccination clinics will be set up in April and a large-employer vaccination program is in the works.
The state mask mandate will become a mask advisory starting on April 6, with local governments being given the power to decide where it will be mandatory to wear a face covering.
Masks will still be required in schools, government buildings and all vaccination and COVID testing sites.
“When I visit my favorite restaurant or conduct a public event, I will continue to wear a mask,” Holcomb said. “It is the right thing to do. Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”
Also beginning April 6, local officials will handle decisions concerning venue capacity and social events.
There will be no requirement for customers to sit down at restaurants and bars, though six feet of space between tables and other seating will still be recommended.
Holcomb made it clear the local governments and businesses will be allowed to impose stricter COVID-related guidelines separate from those advised by the state.
Holcomb’s full address can be watched below.
