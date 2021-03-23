2 Kentucky boys shot, 1 killed, in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WAVE/WJHG) - Police in Panama City Beach, Florida say that two boys shot overnight were from Kentucky.
Chief Drew Whitman tells Gray News station WJHG the boys are between the ages of 12 and 16. One died from his injuries and the other is being treated at a hospital.
No information about where in Kentucky the teens are from has been released.
Whitman said one man is in custody in connection with the shootings, which happened around 1:30 a.m.
Police are unsure of a motive.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
