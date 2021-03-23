Kentucky superintendents urge Gov. Beshear to veto school choice bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Kentucky superintendents and educators called on Gov. Andy Beshear to veto a school choice bill that would create tax credit scholarships for middle- to lower-class students, and urged legislators not to override the veto on Tuesday.
The contentious school choice measure, House Bill 563, would create a $25 million tax credit scholarship fund through business donations which families who qualify could use to attend a public school of their choice, or a private school in any of Kentucky’s three largest counties: Jefferson, Fayette or Kenton.
“A lot of people, when they hear superintendents whining about funding, they think we’re looking for a handout,” Oldham County Schools superintendent, Dr. Greg Schultz said. “We’re looking for an investment.”
Although the money would not directly be taken from the public education budget, some superintendents believe the bill would negatively affect the already “underfunded” public school system.
“We believe in choice, and we’re willing to have that conversation,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “It needs to be done right, and we need to fully fund public education before we set aside $25 million for a private school scholarship tax credit.”
In order to qualify for the school choice program, a family could make up to 175 percent of the reduced-lunch-level threshold, according to the bill’s language. For example, a family of four could make up to $84,822 a year.
In addition, after a year on the program, the family’s income could increase to up to 250 percent of the reduced-lunch-level threshold while still receiving the funds. The same family of four could not make more than approximately $120,000 a year to receive the money.
“I’m here to tell you today, this does not serve low-income families,” Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber said.
However, Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-29, who voted in favor of House Bill 563, told WAVE 3 News the legislation does support low-income families.
“That’s a good cutoff for people who can’t afford a private school normally,” Bratcher said. “Many legislators negotiated that line, and that is what it ended up to be.
“This is a small drop in the bucket for some students that need some extra help.”
While some educators argue the school choice money is money taken away from the public schools, Bratcher said that’s not the case.
“You could say the money that’s for a zoo or for a hotel reservation, which is in this budget, you could say that’s money being taken away from the schools,” he said. “That’s not a good argument in my opinion.”
Bratcher told WAVE 3 News he is confident the legislature will have enough votes to override Beshear’s anticipated veto, which could come as early as Wednesday.
