KY Humane Society celebrating National Puppy Day with ‘puppy socials’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is celebrating National Puppy Day by hosting puppy socials to help socialize your four-legged friends.
KHS said it is especially important since a lot of pups found their forever homes during the pandemic
The socials are $75 for three sessions. The sessions are for puppies age 8 weeks to 6 months.
They will be broken down into two classes. Puppy Socials are for pups 8-15 weeks and “Teenage” Socials are for those 4-6 months.
The socials are a “puppy only” event and owners won’t be allowed inside because of the pandemic.
However, pet owners will receive a link to watch their puppies live while they wait.
Classes will take place at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersonville.
For more information on future puppy socials click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.