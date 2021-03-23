Man charged in Shepherdsville homicide

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Bullitt County.
Jordan Eugene Summers, 27, of Shepherdsville, was arrested Tuesday by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Few details are available, but according to his arrest report the shooting happened at 5:22 a.m. at Summers’ home in the 3500 block of Highway 44 East.
The report says the victim came to the home and was shot once by Summers. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Summers was taken into custody six minutes after the shooting. He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.
WAVE 3 News has learned that Summers is a well known member of the Louisville music community under the name of “Jordan Jetson.”
