Mass vaccination site volunteers given a day of thanks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With those 50 and over now on the list for vaccinations in Louisville, Metro Health’s mass vaccination clinic, or LouVax, at Broadbent Arena is staying busy. Health officials thanked them Monday for being the heart and soul of their operation.
Health officials reported the week of March 15 alone, 31,000 people got their first dose of the vaccine and 12,000 get their second dose at the Broadbent Arena site.
Volunteers were thanked by health leaders for keeping LouVax running smoothly.
Many of the volunteers are former medical workers, give up their time and talent to get the vaccine early. Others tell us why they do it on their volunteer board, writing, “It’s the right thing to do.”
Another wrote “to help Louisville get back to life,” or like Tabetha Schultz, the message is “Just here to help and make a difference.”
“I just randomly came across it,” Schultz said of the call for volunteers, “And I was like, ‘sure, why not?’”
Schultz likes volunteering and interacting with people, much like retired school teacher Karen Milligan.
“This is like over 60 hours,” Milligan said of her volunteer service so far.
Milligan, who was taking temperatures, said it’s been amazing to see how happy people are to be getting the shot.
“They’re appreciative, they thank us all the time for volunteering and it’s really a good experience.” She added, “I could have stopped after I got my 40 hours in, but I kept on going because it really is enjoyable.”
That reward kept retired nurse Christine McDade coming back. She volunteered more than 40 hours to get the vaccine, but McDade, who relocated from the DC area, said this became her welcome mat to the city.
“I love meeting the people of Louisville,” McDade said, “it’s the best part.”
Retired pharmacist Nancy Matyunas helped LouVax volunteers log more than 56,000 hours of service to this point.
“To hear the people who are getting the vaccinations just whoop and are so happy,” Matyunas said, “it’s just really a happy place to volunteer.”
The need for volunteers won’t slow down anytime soon as those 16 and over will be eligible for their vaccine later in April.
To learn more and to apply to volunteer, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.