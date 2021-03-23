New Albany Floyd County students resume in-person learning 5 days a week

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – New Albany Floyd County students have returned to five days of in-person learning as Indiana’s COVID-19 cases drop.
Superintendent Brad Snyder updated the district’s hybrid schedule March 5, eliminating the use of an A/B schedule for junior high and high school students.
In a letter to parents, Snyder said the schedule changes came in response to “changing conditions.” He noted that the elimination of the A/B schedule would not affect students who have chosen a virtual learning option.
Students in the 9th grade through the 12th grade returned to “physical” class Monday. Students in the 7th and 8th grades returned to in-person learning the week of March 15.
Parent Tish Frederick told WAVE 3 she was glad her son Emmanuel, a New Albany Senior High sophomore, was back to in-person classes all week.
“I think he’ll do better being in school full time than being at school, it’s hard to learn virtually,” she said. “It’s nice for them to be able to be around their peers again, back in school, back to some normalcy so I think it’s a really good thing.”
Emmanuel said he was excited to catch up in class.
“[I was] mainly missing out on projects and group assignments, so I would be behind,” he said. “I’m looking to learn a lot more and get my grades up.”
Hazelwood Middle School Principal Dr. Jessica Waters told WAVE 3 News the first week back was “amazing” and it felt as if students “picked right back up” to where they left off.
However, as students return to class, each school is tasked with ensuring COVID-19 compliance. Waters said safety is her number one priority.
“They’ve got to wear their masks at all times, and in the classroom, we try to keep them at three feet apart because that’s the new CDC guidelines,” Waters said. “As well as guidelines that we received from our Floyd County Health Department, and we do our best with the size of the classrooms we have.”
Waters said she hopes students can finish out the school year strong with just two months left.
“Of course they’re going to have some gaps in the learning, and we’ll focus on that and get ready for next school year,” she said.
NAFC schools do not offer COVID-19 testing on-site, but the district does have testing and contract tracing protocols in place if a positive case is reported.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.