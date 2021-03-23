701 new COVID-19 related cases, 18 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,553 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 679,079 cases reported in the state, with 701 new cases and 18 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,469,362 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 43,555 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 970,161 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,681,198 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 3.3% positivity rate.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.