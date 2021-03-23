New Derby changes include all-inclusive tickets

“Last year’s Derby it was surreal having the first derby in 146 years with no fans,” Rogers said. “We’re going to have in the neighborhood of 25,000 to 30,000 people on hand for this year’s Derby, and we’re going to do it responsibly.” Reserved seats will be limited to up to 50 percent capacity and 60 percent for certain private areas for social distancing. If you’re not part of that 50 or 60 percent, tickets are also available for popular Derby week events. Wave 3 News is your exclusive Kentucky Derby station. If you can’t catch a seat Wave 3 News will also be live throughout Derby to bring the experience into your homes.