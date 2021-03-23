New Derby changes include all-inclusive tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 2019, you’ll be able to buy tickets to experience Derby and watch in person.
Oaks and Derby will take place April 30th and May 1st, and this year there are some changes to ensure guests’ safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the changes include your ticket options. Available seats include reserved bleacher seating in the First Turn, uncovered reserved box seating for six in the Infield. There will also be a limited number of first floor grandstand and second floor grandstand reserved seats available for purchase. New this year, all reserved seats to the Kentucky Derby and Oaks include all-inclusive food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Churchill Down said this reduces time in line and eliminates need for cash transactions for food and beverages. Churchill Downs media representative Darren Rogers said the amount of people allowed to take in the 2021 Derby experience will also change.
“Last year’s Derby it was surreal having the first derby in 146 years with no fans,” Rogers said. “We’re going to have in the neighborhood of 25,000 to 30,000 people on hand for this year’s Derby, and we’re going to do it responsibly.” Reserved seats will be limited to up to 50 percent capacity and 60 percent for certain private areas for social distancing. If you’re not part of that 50 or 60 percent, tickets are also available for popular Derby week events. Wave 3 News is your exclusive Kentucky Derby station. If you can’t catch a seat Wave 3 News will also be live throughout Derby to bring the experience into your homes.
