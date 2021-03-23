Officials ‘hopeful’ as local pandemic economy shows signs of recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Forward representatives said they are watching several key indicators that point to an improving local economy.
“Very hopeful moving forward,” Louisville Forward co-chief Rebecca Fleischaker said. “Not only are there more vaccines being distributed and given, but schools are opening, and people are returning to work. The governor has increased capacity and increased curfew for restaurants and bars.”
The group said all those are key indicators that the local economy is moving in the right direction.
The group looks at events like Churchill Downs expanding capacity for this year. And last weekend, Louisville had record-breaking conventions in town this year this time compared to last.
The group said another signal is the return of job fairs. Last year, they completely stopped.
“Nobody was hiring,” Fleischaker said. “It was everybody hunker down and figure out how you could pivot, how you could cut costs. The question was, ‘How do you survive?’ And we are in such a better place now than we were a year ago.”
Officials said Louisville is in a K-shaped recovery, which means higher-wage jobs are recovering faster than lower. To help even things out, the group is looking to fuel minority-owned businesses. On Tuesday, Louisville Forward put out a request for proposal, asking for one or more organizations to help minority-owned businesses.
The RFP will eventually award $100,000 to whomever is selected.
Louisville Forward is looking for a group to set up a business incubator that would provide resources for businesses trying to get up and running.
“What we are going to be looking for is how they serve the minority population that has not been able to benefit in ways that the white community has not been able to for generations,” Fleischaker said.
