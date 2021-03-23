Sherman Minton Bridge inspection work brings daily lane closures

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Sherman Minton Bridge will begin daily lane closures Tuesday as crews begin inspection work for the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
Inspection work is scheduled for the bridge from March 23 to April 18, with alternating lane closures over the next four weeks.
Crews will be inspecting the upper and lower decks of the bridge to evaluate its condition and take measurements of structural elements, preparing for repairs planned to begin in late spring.
Westbound lane closures will occur from March 23 to April 1, starting around 7 a.m. and ending around 3 p.m. Lane closures eastbound will go from April 6 to April 18, beginning around 9 a.m. and ending around 7 p.m.
Timelines are subject to change based on weather and other possible delays. No work will occur between April 2 through April 5 due to the Easter holiday weekend.
