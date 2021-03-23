2 teen stepbrothers from Louisville shot in Panama City Beach, 1 dead

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WAVE/WJHG) - Two teen stepbrothers shot in Panama City Beach, Fla., overnight were from the Louisville area, WAVE 3 News has learned.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. (Central time) Tuesday, Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman told Gray News station WJHG. One of the boys, age 14, died from his injuries. A spokeswoman for the City of Panama City Beach said the other boy, also 14, has been treated and released from an area hospital.
The spokeswoman also confirmed to Gray News station WKYT in Lexington that “it appears both the victims and the shooter are from the Louisville, KY area. The shooter lived locally, but that was originally where he was from.”
The boys were on vacation with their family, the spokeswoman said.
The suspected shooter is in custody, Whitman said, and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered. The identities of the victims and the suspect were not immediately available.
Police are unsure of a motive, or how the suspect and victims might know each other. The city spokeswoman said the suspect had moved from the Louisville area to Panama City Beach last year, and is in his late 30s.
The shootings happened at the Shores of Panama, a 23-story resort on the Gulf of Mexico.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
