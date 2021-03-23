Underserved neighborhood finally gets urgent care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A building sitting vacant for years will now have a new purpose; access to urgent care where the Parkland neighborhood community can get help and heal.
People who live in the neighborhood say medical health services has been missing from the community for far too long.
”My application is going to be the first one in there,” Tammy Hawkins said.
The Parkland convenience store and daycare owner, and Licensed Practical Nurse is looking forward to the UofL Health - Urgent Care Plus to open up. That way she can continue her passion by helping people in her community.
She talks about her plans to apply while standing at her countertop. She says she can see her dream for her family become a reality, through the windows of her Parkland neighborhood storefront.
“The neighborhood is my family. It’s important to me that I help them with what needs that Parkland needs,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins has been the community member who has driven home the idea of a medical facility to be built in the heart of the West End. She says she called Councilwoman Jessica Green, collaborated and explained how badly her Parkland family needed this medical facility.
For a lot of people in Louisville’s West End, if you can’t walk to a location, other modes of transportation need to be arranged.
”When the facility down here shutdown a couple of years ago... We have a lot of older people in the area. They don’t have cars, they need accessible healthcare,” Hawkins said.
According to a UofL Health Press Release:
UofL Health - Urgent Care Plus will announce a new location, in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Staffed with both primary care and urgent care providers, area residents will be able to access a range of services from routine exams and preventive care to urgent care for minor injuries, illnesses, plus more. “Plus” leverages the unique academic and community-based health services to expanded care, including occupational medicine, Department of Transportation physicals and drug testing.
This is one of five urgent care locations opening by UofL Health this year. The west Louisville site is particularly significant, as it is filling an access need in a federally designated Medically Underserved Area.
Following a $500,000 renovation and equipment investment, west Louisville’s Urgent Care Plus services will be available to residents in early summer.
The facility will be more than just an urgent care, it’ll also serve as a primary care center.
Green said this is the ideal location to helping African American families, who are finally getting basic needs the people of the Parkland neighborhood had lived without for years.
”Now we have made concerted efforts, really plugging the gaps, giving people the goods, services and convenience it deserves,” Councilwoman Green said.
This is just the start of Parkland’s revitalization. The groundbreaking is set to begin in April on the Parkland Plaza.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.