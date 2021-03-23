Underserved neighborhood finally gets urgent care

UofL Health - Urgent Care Plus will announce a new location, in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Staffed with both primary care and urgent care providers, area residents will be able to access a range of services from routine exams and preventive care to urgent care for minor injuries, illnesses, plus more. “Plus” leverages the unique academic and community-based health services to expanded care, including occupational medicine, Department of Transportation physicals and drug testing.