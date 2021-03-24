ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong winds Thursday

- THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of thunderstorms, very heavy rain, and strong wind gusts into the night
- WIND GUSTS: 45 to 55 mph possible Thursday night into early Friday
- WEEKEND: Scattered showers late Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Look for increasing clouds overnight with overnight lows in the 50s. While it will be breezy early this evening, winds will lessen overnight.
The first round of storms on Thursday pushes in by mid morning, lasting through the early afternoon. While severe weather isn’t likely with this first round, the warm and moist atmosphere in its wake will set the stage for stronger storms in the evening.
That second round of storms will be in our region from 5-11 p.m. Thursday evening, bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, small hail, and potentially an isolated tornado.
After the storms exit, we’ll see wind gusts of 40-50 mph early Friday morning. Winds will really die down by sunrise Friday morning, helping us achieve a more pleasant forecast of a few clouds and highs in the 60s by Friday afternoon.
A scattered shower chance will work back into the region late Saturday with a cold front. Temperatures will top out in the 70s Saturday and 60s Sunday.
