Arrest made in apparent road rage incident that led to shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On March 10, Police said it was a road rage incident that led to one man being beaten by a group of six people near the 4000 block of Preston Highway.
That altercation led to one man being shot in the head.
On Monday, Police arrested Michael Taylor, 18, on charges related to the assault, after spotting the same car again on Preston Highway just a few blocks away.
According to an arrest warrant, Taylor and a group of five others pulled a man from his car and started to beat him.
Police said they stopped when the victim’s father got out of the car with a baseball bat, but it didn’t end there.
According to the arrest warrant, during the initial road rage confrontation, Taylor believed one of the two men in the other car managed to take his cell phone, so the group of 6 followed the other car, pulling up alongside it and shooting into it.
Police said Taylor fired the shots.
Police also said they found the cell phone on the ground near the original scene. Taylor later claimed that police stole the phone.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he still had bullet fragments in his head and arm.
Taylor is facing first-degree assault charges, as well as wanton endangerment first degree and a $50,000 bond.
