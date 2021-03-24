Beshear vetoes school choice bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a measure that would allow limited use of scholarship tax credits for private-school tuition, calling it an attack on public education.
Public education advocates denounced the proposal leading up to Beshear’s veto announcement Wednesday.
The hot-button bill, however, still could become law when the Republican-led legislature reconvenes next week; override votes are expected on a series of vetoes.
The measure would create education opportunity accounts to pay for education expenses, including private-school tuition in highly-populated counties. The accounts would be backed by private donors who would receive tax credits.
“This measure is a handout to wealthy donors,” Beshear said. “They would receive tax benefits even larger than charitable donation deductions and could even profit by transferring securities to the private educational institutions to avoid capital gains taxes.”
EdChoice Kentucky President Charles Leis shared his reaction in a statement to media Wednesday afternoon:
“Governor Beshear is wrong to veto House Bill 563. By doing so, he chose to listen to special interests like the KEA over the voice of Kentucky parents who are begging for help. For too long, families in Kentucky who aren’t wealthy have been left with no choice when it comes to education. Voters across Kentucky agree that this should be the year that changes.”
