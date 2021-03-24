Boy, 9, hit in head by man using slingshot at Seneca Park; police looking for suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 9-year-old boy was hit in the head by an item slung at him by a man using a slingshot at Seneca Park and seriously hurt, Louisville Metro Police Department investigators have reported.
Officers are asking the public to help identify the man.
It reportedly happened on March 4 around 4:30 or 5 p.m. at the playground by the tennis courts in Seneca Park.
The suspect is a white man likely in his 30s or 40s who is between 5′11″ and 6′3″. A Facebook post on the LMPD page states he probably weighs between 145 and 160 pounds.
He was reportedly wearing a black track suit at the time of the alleged attack.
“We are looking for anyone there that day that may have seen something or someone that might be familiar with anyone who matches the description and carries or uses a sling shot,” the Facebook post states.
The child injured in the attack will require several “extensive” surgeries, the post revealed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
