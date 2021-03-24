Car dealer robbed at gunpoint in test-drive stickup

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man took a 2019 Dodge Challenger from a dealer at gunpoint.
Clarksville Police Department says it happened around 10:15 Tuesday morning at the Volkswagen of Clarksville.
A police report says the man, who they’re trying to identify still, asked to test drive the car.
He then pulled a gun and forced the dealer to hand over the keys. The dealer was not injured during the robbery and called 911.
Officers in the area found the vehicle as it entered I65 South near the Lewis and Clark Parkway.
The driver eventually lost police as he crossed into Kentucky on I64 westbound into downtown.
Police think the suspect is in his late teens or early 20′s, and around six feet tall.
Clarksville police are now asking for anyone with information on who the suspect is or anyone who’s seen the stolen vehicle to contact the department at 812-288-7151.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should only be approached by police.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.