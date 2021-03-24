FORECAST: Strong wind potential Thursday prompts an ALERT DAY

- THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of thunderstorms, very heavy rain, and strong wind gusts into the night
- WIND GUSTS: 45 to 55 mph possible Thursday night into early Friday
- WEEKEND: Scattered showers late Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase overnight, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will be mild with winds from the south 5 to 10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive after sunrise with moderate to heavy rain into the midday timeframe. After a brief lull early afternoon additional thunderstorms will develop during the evening with some strong. Wind will be the main threat. The best timing for the stronger storms looks to be between 7 and 10 p.m. with strong winds lingering into the overnight hours.
Gusts 40 to 50 mph will continue after midnight. Lows fall into the lower 50s.
Winds will really die down by sunrise Friday morning, helping us achieve a more pleasant forecast of a few clouds and highs in the 60s by Friday afternoon.
A scattered shower chance will work back into the region late Saturday with a cold front. Temperatures will top out in the 70s Saturday and 60s Sunday.
