FORECAST: Windy, warm before strong storms possible Thursday

- TODAY: Likely the warmest day of 2021, so far; Highs in the mid 70s
- THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of t-storms, very heavy rain, and strong wind gusts into the night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease as we head into the afternoon. Gusty winds and some sunshine will push highs well into the 70s later today.
South winds will keep us warm tonight with temperatures not dropping much; expect lows a few degrees on either side of 60. Breezy conditions remain overnight.
Our first round of rain pushes through the region shortly after sunrise Thursday through mid-afternoon. A quick break is possible during the mid to late afternoon and will be key to our evening severe thunderstorm risk.
More thunderstorms are expected during Thursday evening, quickly moving east of I-65 by midnight. Be prepared for any warnings that may be issued. After the rain, the wind will remain strong with gusts around 40 mph into the pre-dawn hours Friday.
