FORECAST: Windy, warm Wednesday

- TODAY: Likely the warmest day of 2021, so far; Highs in the mid-70s
- THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of t-storms, very heavy rain, and strong wind gusts into the night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very small risk for showers this morning, otherwise expect a windy and warm Wednesday ahead! We’ll see highs well into the 70s with a decent amount of sunshine.
South winds will keep Wednesday night warm with temperatures not dropping much; generally a few degrees on either side of 60°. It will remain breezy overnight.
A round of rain/thunder is likely just after sunrise Thursday through mid-afternoon. We will then catch a brief break in the late afternoon which is key to any severe thunderstorm risk toward evening. Daytime temperatures will bounce around with the rain.
A period of stormy weather is in the cards Thursday evening, quickly moving east of I-65 by midnight. Be alert for any warnings that could get issued. After the rain, the wind will remain strong with gusts around 40 mph into the pre-dawn hours of Friday.
