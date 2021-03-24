FORECAST: Windy, warm Wednesday

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 3/24 3AM
By Brian Goode | March 5, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated March 24 at 4:10 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY: Likely the warmest day of 2021, so far; Highs in the mid-70s
  • THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of t-storms, very heavy rain, and strong wind gusts into the night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very small risk for showers this morning, otherwise expect a windy and warm Wednesday ahead! We’ll see highs well into the 70s with a decent amount of sunshine.

South winds will keep Wednesday night warm with temperatures not dropping much; generally a few degrees on either side of 60°. It will remain breezy overnight.

A round of rain/thunder is likely just after sunrise Thursday through mid-afternoon. We will then catch a brief break in the late afternoon which is key to any severe thunderstorm risk toward evening. Daytime temperatures will bounce around with the rain.

A period of stormy weather is in the cards Thursday evening, quickly moving east of I-65 by midnight. Be alert for any warnings that could get issued. After the rain, the wind will remain strong with gusts around 40 mph into the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.