Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/24

Main focus of today’s video is the severe risk for Thursday evening. So be sure to watch that for more specifics/timing.
Rest of today---increasing sunshine and warm! Highs well into the 70s.
Tonight--no problems.
Thursday--- rain by mid morning through at least early afternoon. Then we’ll see how unstable we become in the late afternoon hours. As it stands now, we should have enough fuel for a severe threat near or after sunset. All severe weather types will be on the table with straight-line winds leading the pack of threats as of now.
