Homicide investigation underway in New Albany after body found in home

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The shooting death of a man Tuesday night has been classified as a homicide by New Albany Police Department detectives.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting that happened, Chief Todd Bailey said. The victim was dead by the time he was found by officers.
Those believed to be involved have all been identified.
The homicide is under investigation by the New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division.
Bailey released a statement saying it is fortunate that violent crime does not happen often in New Albany.
“New Albany is a safe city with little violent crime. I am proud of the hard work of the officers of the NAPD and am confident all details will be discovered,” Bailey said.
The victim’s identity has not been revealed.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.