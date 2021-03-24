Iowa’s Clark scores 35 as Hawkeyes beat UK 86-72 in NCAA second round

(WAVE) - Caitlin Clark entered the game as the leading scorer in all of women’s college basketball, averaging over 26 points a game. The Iowa freshman scored 24 in the first half, two more than the entire Kentucky team as the #5 seeded Hawkeyes ended UK’s season with an 86-72 loss in San Antonio.
It was 49-22 at the half.
Clark finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She was 13-21 from the field, including 6-12 from three.
“I mean we made her take tough shots, she was just hitting,” UK All-American Rhyne Howard said. “She was hot and she was just making everything. So, not much we really could have done. She’s a great player, we know she can score, we just have to live with that, tips our hats to her.”
Howard was 8-21 from the field, 5-12 from three and scored 28 points. She scored 21 of her 28 in the second half.
“Early on we had some good looks at the rim, the ball didn’t go in,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said. “We let our offense affect our defense, we let them go on a 7-0 run, dug ourselves a hole and really never recovered from there.”
Kentucky finishes the season 18-9. The Hawkeyes take a 20-9 record into the Sweet 16 and a matchup with #1 seed UConn (26-1).
