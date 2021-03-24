JCPS approves in-person graduation; no plans for prom yet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In another step toward normalcy for Jefferson County Public Schools seniors Tuesday night, the JCPS Board of Education approved modified in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.
However, now many parents and students, including Mike Reed and his daughter, are left wondering “What about prom?”
Reed’s daughter’s Junior-year prom at Eastern High was called off the day her dad went to pay for her dress.
“Can you imagine a girl having her prom canceled?” Reed asked. “It was rough last year because she was excited, [and] I was excited about seeing my daughter go to the prom, and now she’s in the same position I’m in. We don’t know. We have no idea what is going to happen.”
As of right now, prom may not be likely this year, according to JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
“Clearly social distancing is difficult when you’re talking about a prom, and especially when you’re talking about Junior and Senior classes; when you’re talking 300 or 400 (students), that becomes difficult and indoors,” Pollio said.
However, the district is still weighing its options for a modified school dance depending on case numbers and CDC guidelines. Pollio hopes to reassess the situation in three to four weeks.
“Our schools will have to be flexible, and if that means in May that we could do something that may be different from the norm; it may not be at one of the local venues. It may be at the schools,” Pollio said.
The news is disappointing for Reed and his daughter who is now a Senior. Reed hopes she doesn’t have to miss out on her final opportunity to attend a school dance.
“I don’t want my daughter to miss her senior prom. That’s something you remember for the rest of your life,” Reed said. “I understand these are unforeseen circumstances, but we’ve been through this for a year now. You’d think the school board would give parents at least some kind of indication on what they’re going to do. We haven’t heard anything.”
If Pollio decides to create a plan for prom he would then have to present it to the school board for approval.
