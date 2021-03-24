KSP releases body camera video after LMPD officers shoot arson suspect during chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released body camera footage on Tuesday, 11 days after LMPD officers shot an arson suspect during a chase.
On March 11, LMPD officers shot a man who was armed with a knife and began to struggle with officers, LMPD said.
KSP Public Affairs Commander Sgt. Billy Gregory said Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators were interviewing 26-year-old Brian Nigel Beach of Simpsonville in relation to a vehicle fire that occurred on March 9. When Beach was told he would be arrested and charged for the fire, he ran out of the building on Ashland Avenue. Gregory said arson investigators started to run after him, but lost sight of him.
When LMPD officers arrived, body camera video shows officers chasing Beach on Maple Court. Officers repeatedly told Beach to stop. Then one officer over the radio said “He’s armed with a knife. Suicide by cop.”
Gregory said Beach had a knife and “began cutting the side of his neck and ignored verbal direction from the officers to stop.”
Officers can be heard in the video continue to tell Beach to stop as they follow him.
Two officers, one unidentified and the other identified as Officer Galen Hinshaw, 32, used their tasers to “gain control of the situation,” Gregory said.
Body camera video shows Beach pick up and trash can throw it at one of the officers. Beach then continued to move towards officers, ignoring their commands to stop, as the video shows.
Gregory said Beach picked up the trash can and used it as a shield while “aggressively advancing towards officers with a knife in hand, ignoring officer’s verbal directions.”
As Beach continued toward officers, one unidentified officer attempted to grab Beach, video shows, but was unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, Officer Michael Conner, 37, comes around the corner, holding a pepper ball launcher and starts firing the “less lethal” rounds at Beach.
Beach then knocks Conner to the ground. An arrest citation says Beach stood over Cooper and “attempted to stab the officer with the intent to cause death.”
Officers Hinshaw and Conner both fired their LMPD-issued guns, hitting Beach.
In body camera video, it appears Beach still had the knife in his hand after he was shot and it appears he throws it off to the side. Officers call for a medical kit in the video as they handcuff Beach.
Beach was transported to University of Louisville Hospital after the shooting.
Beach is facing charges of fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, 3rd degree assault of a police or probation officer and attempted murder of a police officer.
Officer Conner was also taken to the hospital for a head injury.
LMPD said both officers, Conner and Hinshaw, are on administrative leave, per policy after an officer-involved shooting.
KSP said they are still investigating.
