24 million free meals and no end in sight as the pandemic squeezes Louisville food budgets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The numbers are in and they confirm the obvious. 2020 was a very tough year for putting food on the table.
A report released in March by the Urban Institute revealed charitable food use by American adults increased nearly 50 percent in 2020.
“It helps to remind us that even pre-pandemic, the number of food-insecure people in our community was atrociously high,” Stan Siegwald, Dare to Care Food Bank Director of Strategic Initiatives said. “In Greater Louisville, it was 158,000 people who were food insecure in February 2020. And nothing has happened definitely in the last 12 months to help bring that number down.”
The Dare to Care Food Bank saw a record year in 2020. For one in five recipients, it is their first time in need of food from a charity.
“The past 12 months we distributed almost 28 million pounds of food,” Siegwald said. “That’s enough food for about 24 million meals.”
The Urban Institute’s national survey found families with children are most in need of assistance. Almost one in four adults living with children, 23.6 percent, needed help from food charities.
Siegwald said he has seen little change in the numbers or the need almost 3 full months into 2021,
“I think we have known from the beginning that this was a long-haul operation,” Siegwald said. “And we really don’t know how the economy will recover. And will it recover in a way that those who have fallen into a deep hole, will they be able to get themselves back out in a quick fashion?”
