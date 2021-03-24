976 new COVID-19 related cases, 15 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,568 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday morning, there had been 680,046 cases reported in the state, with 976 new cases and 15 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,496,852 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 46,025 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 992,161 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,697,759 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 3.3% 7-day positivity rate.
