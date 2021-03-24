New healing garden unveiled at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What used to be an empty concrete space at Norton Children’s Hospital is now a healing garden for families to enjoy.
The space was transformed thanks to a $550,000 grant from the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Some of the garden’s features include landscape art, a “green wall” of vertical plantings, physically distanced seating, and a two-story mural.
“In our mural in the front we talk about hope,” Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Norton Healthcare Lynnie Meyer said. “This being a place where hope blooms and I think now more than ever we need that. That symbolism of hope blooming.”
This is the 12th healing garden built within the Norton Healthcare system.
In addition to being a space for families, the garden is designed for use by the hospital’s physical therapy, child life therapy and music therapy programs.
Many of its features were developed with input from caregivers, who recommended electrical outlets for medical equipment, a smooth surface for wheelchairs and beds, and backdrops for family photos.
