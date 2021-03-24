New Robley Rex VA campus to be built on Brownsboro Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center will soon begin work on a new state-of-the-art healthcare campus to serve more veterans.
The Louisville Division of the United States District Court ruled in favor of the Department of Veterans Affairs to develop the new campus in response to a lawsuit brought by the City of Crossgate.
The new location will be on Brownsboro Road and the project is being performed in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Robley Rex Medical Center Director Stephen Black said it will enhance care and services for veterans in the Louisville area.
“I’m excited that we will soon have a new state-of-the-art health care campus to serve Veterans residing in our 35-county service area,” Black said.
Details on when construction will be completed have not been released.
To learn more about the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, click here.
