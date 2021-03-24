Pepperdine ends Bellarmine’s season 82-71 in CBI semifinal

(WAVE) - Bellarmine had it rolling again. After coming back from a nine point halftime deficit to beat Army 77-67 on Monday night, the Knights shot 65% in the first half and led Pepperdine 50-41 after 20 minutes.
However, just like on Monday, the second half was a different story.
The Waves (14-12) came crashing in, outscoring BU 41-21 in the second half, and holding the Knights to just 6-31 shooting from the field on their way to an 82-71 win in a College Basketball Invitational semifinal on Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“You’ve got to give them a ton of credit,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “In the second half they were just dominant at both ends of the court. In the first half we shoot 64.5, they shoot 61.3, and we’re up nine points, so our halftime talk was about our defense let them shoot 61.3, it’s not gonna be good enough. We hold them to 50% the second half, we had five five more shots than they did and you give them credit. Their ability to take us out of offense and they pushed us out on the floor. We couldn’t go inside-out, and then they were able to get out in transition and we had no answers.”
Ethan Claycomb led four Bellarmine players in double figures with 16 points. CJ Fleming and Pedro Bradshaw each had 13 and Dylan Penn 12.
Bellarmine finishes it’s first season in NCAA Division I with a 14-8 record.
“When the emotion subsided, that locker room was immediately talking about what they need to do to get better,” Davenport said. “Their reference point was next door, was Pepperdine. When you get knocked down, that’s what you want to see and they got knocked down.”
The Knights expect to return the majority of the roster for the 2021-22 season.
Pepperdine will face Coastal Carolina (18-7) in the CBI Championship game on Wednesday night. The Chanticleers beat Stetson 77-72.
