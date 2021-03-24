TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: One lane of I-65 North in Southern Indiana reopened

Two separate crashes closed Interstate 65 North at the 19 mile marker in northern Clark County. One crash involved a semi and a car. The second involved a Clark County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Source: Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway | March 24, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 8:25 AM

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say one of the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in northern Clark County has been reopened to traffic.

Both lanes were closed at the 19 mile marker during the overnight hours after two separate crashes. One of the crashes involved a semi and a car. The second involved a Clark County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The traffic detour put in place after the crashes has been lifted, but ISP says drivers should expected delays as they head north toward Scottsburg.

