W. Market shooting in Shawnee under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a person shot in Shawnee Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched to the reported shooting at the corner of West Market Street and South 44th Street around 10:55 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed.
Very little information was provided, including the victim’s identity and condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
