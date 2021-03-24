W. Market shooting in Shawnee under investigation

By Shellie Sylvestri | March 23, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 11:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers found a person shot in Shawnee Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the reported shooting at the corner of West Market Street and South 44th Street around 10:55 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed.

Very little information was provided, including the victim’s identity and condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

