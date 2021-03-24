A year later, Louisville’s first COVID patient reflects on his journey, how he got the virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When a Louisville man became the first person to be diagnosed with COVID-19, there were so many questions.
Who was he? How did he get it?
Wednesday, Donn Adams shared his experience more than a year after his diagnosis.
“I’m living proof you can live through it, but it’s not a preferred route,” he said.
If you asked the 70-year-old Adams a year ago if he thought he would be sitting in front of his Louisville home, talking about what he went through, he would likely tell you no. After a business trip to Florida in February 2020, Adams felt sick. He got home to Louisville, figured he would feel better and went to Cabo San Lucas with his wife for a vacation.
“By the time I got to Mexico, it got worse, and in fact, I think I left the room maybe once or twice the week we were there,” Adams said.
Adams ended up in a hospital in Mexico, where he was told he had a sinus infection. He knew it was much more than that.
“I could not get a deep breath, my lungs were filling up with fluid and I felt achy all over,” Adams said.
When he got back to Louisville, on March 7, 2020, Adams ended up at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, where doctors told him he had COVID. He was the first person to be diagnosed in the Louisville area.
”Being first ... that meant you had the attention of everyone, and being first means they know nothing about it,” Adams said. “We had the local board of health, state board of public health, head of infectious diseases, we had everyone coming in. Of course they didn’t have a COVID treatment. They pretty much emptied the medicine cabinet; they were giving me whole list of anti-everything.”
After six days, Adams went home and was in quarantine. He said he believes he contracted COVID at that Florida conference, and added that he still suffers from some lingering effects.
”There are times I can tell where I can’t get a real deep breath,” Adams said.
What’s amazing is that his wife Marky never got COVID. Adams said he’s grateful he’s able to talk about what happened to him, and grateful to the nurses and doctors who helped him.
”I want to do everything I can for the protection of not just Marky and me, but I want to make sure I don’t pass it on to someone else,” he said.
Adams said he and his wife have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.
