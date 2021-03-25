ALERT DAY FORECAST: Severe potential tonight, strong winds overnight

- SEVERE RISK: Mainly after 7pm through midnight; damaging winds and tornadoes possible
- WIND ADVISORY: All of WAVE Country tonight until 9 AM Friday
- GUSTS: Overnight wind gusts of 45-55 mph expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The risk for severe storms will begin after 7 p.m. Thursday, ending by 12 a.m., as rogue storm cells and a broken line of storms moves in from the southwest.
Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible.
Wind gusts of 50-55 mph will be an issue overnight. Winds will die down quite a bit by sunrise on Friday, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky for a good part of the day.
Cool air and the clouds will help keep Friday’s highs down in the lower 60s. Friday night will be quiet and cool with a few clouds and lows in the 40s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a warm day with some clouds during the day. While a shower chance is possible mainly south of Louisville during the afternoon, it’s late at night when a batch of gusty thunderstorms will arrive. Stay tuned for updates on that!
