Beshear: Adults 40 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine; 726 new cases Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, announcing that those 40 and older can now sign up for vaccinations.
The governor confirmed 1.25 million Kentuckians have gotten vaccinated so far, which is about 36% of adults eligible for the vaccine in the state.
Beshear announced three new facilities providing vaccines in Kentucky in Liberty, Paintsville and Greensburg. In total, there are now 573 total sites.
The governor also stressed the importance of signing up for vaccinations without concern over which vaccine is available, as many are waiting for the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be available to them.
“Waiting for it would be a mistake,” Beshear said. “Right now, it’s just a very small part overall of what we get allocated to our state.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, also confirmed with Beshear that Pfizer is distributing more doses, therefore making more doses available to states.
For those looking for vaccine appointments, Beshear pointed out three sites that have a number of appointments available. They include:
- Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center in Gilbertsville
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
Beshear reported 726 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday and 19 new deaths. Several of the deaths were from January and February that were recently confirmed to have been virus-related.
The positivity rate in the state Thursday was 2.92% and only seven counties in the state are classified as red.
Beshear was thrilled to announce that there were no new long-term care facility cases in the state Thursday.
“Long-term care facilities, [for] first time in I don’t know how long I’ve been able to say this to you, we have no new cases in long-term care facilities,” he said. “It’s just incredible. Only four new staff members and four new deaths. These numbers continue to tick down.”
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
General information on the coronavirus in the state can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
