Brett Hankison Trial: Judge says she’ll try to seat jury in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Judge Ann Bailey Smith on Thursday rejected former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison’s request to have his case moved out of the county.
Hankison, the only officer charged in connection with the botched 2020 raid that left Breonna Taylor dead in her apartment, claimed there’s been too much negative publicity for him to get a fair trial.
Hankison’s attorney, Cincinnati-based Stew Matthews, said at Thursday’s hearing that media coverage, social media and banners and billboards in support of Taylor were just a few examples of publicity that would make a fair trial difficult.
But Smith said she will be very picky with jury selection, and immediately exclude those who have already formed an opinion about the case before the trial even starts. She added that she once moved a Jefferson County case to Boyle County, and the publicity followed. Smith also said more publicity may come as Hankison’s trial nears, but at this point, “the prudent thing to do is get a jury seated in Jefferson County.”
WAVE 3 News reporter Nick Picht captured video of Hankison walking into Thursday’s hearing in downtown Louisville.
(Story continues below video)
Before the hearing ended, attorneys on both sides asked Smith if she would take the jurors, once they are finalized, to the shooting scene at Taylor’s apartment, which has been preserved since last year. She said she wasn’t ready to make a decision on that request.
Matthews answered a few questions from reporters immediately after the hearing, saying he wasn’t necessarily disappointed by Smith’s ruling.
(Story continues below video)
Hankison has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment during the Taylor raid. His next court date is scheduled for April 23; his trial is set to begin Aug. 31.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.