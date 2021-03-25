Churchill Downs to serve as COVID vaccination site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Historic Churchill Downs will soon become a Norton Healthcare COVID-19 vaccination site.
Shots are open to any community member eligible under Kentucky state guidelines with priority given to those who live in neighborhoods surrounding the track.
The goal of the three-day vaccination drive at Churchill Downs is to increase equity of the vaccine and provide access to adults in underserved areas.
“We are proud to partner with Norton Healthcare and are pleased to be able to help offer this convenient option to the South Louisville neighbors of Churchill Downs,” President of Churchill Downs Racetrack Mike Anderson said. “It is gratifying to know that we will be able to help so many in this community receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in advance of Kentucky Derby 147, helping us all return to the Derby traditions that we cherish and that bring us together.”
The first round of shots will be offered on March 29 and 30, as well as April 12.Boosters will be given April 19, 20 and May 3.
Walk-ins are accepted while supplies last, but appointments are preferred.
To register on Norton Healthcare’s website, click here.
