FORECAST: ALERT DAY - Stormy evening with strong winds

- SEVERE RISK: Mainly after 5 PM through about 11 PM; damaging winds and tornadoes possible
- WIND ADVISORY: All of WAVE Country tonight - 9 AM Friday
- GUSTS: Overnight wind gusts of 45-55 mph possible along/north of I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain and thunderstorms move in mid-morning into the early afternoon. We should get a break mid-late afternoon which will allow for enough fuel to light up the radar with strong to severe thunderstorms toward evening. Highs try to rise to around 70 during the “break”.
The best timing for the severe storms looks to be between 7 & 10 PM with strong winds lingering into the overnight hours. Gusts 45 to 55 MPH will continue after midnight. Lows fall into the lower 50s by early Friday.
Clouds will rule the morning Friday with gradual breaks developing into the afternoon. Temperatures will not reach their “high” point until later in the afternoon. It will be fairly cool during the cloudy periods.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.
