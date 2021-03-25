Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/25

If you are reading/watching this after 8am ET, make sure to check the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates. There will be several through the afternoon into tonight.
Rain is currently moving in with some thunder but no severe weather with this first batch.
We should get some dry time after 3pm and there is even a chance at some sun breaks. Of course that will only add fuel to the fire for this evening. We are still expecting a few clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms to roll quickly through the area near or after sunset. Damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat but a couple tornadoes are certainly on the table with the wind fields the way they are.
The longer we can hold onto some rain this afternoon the tamer the evening round will be. Fingers crossed!
One thing to note is after the storms, the wind will remain strong for another 3-4 hours. In some cases the wind will be stronger for your area than with the thunderstorms. Keep that in mind for the night.
Stay safe!
