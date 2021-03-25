Gun buyers go shopping, hoping to stay ahead of new gun legislation

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Already a popular firearm, AR-15s are now selling so quickly that gun retailers find it tough to keep them on the shelves.
And it’s even harder in the wake of a mass shooting when fear of new restrictions are at their highest.
”Typically, (customers) are looking at exactly what our president has proposed going after,” Kentucky Gun Company owner Patrick Hayden said. “Anything that takes a magazine capacity of over 10 rounds, semi-automatic rifles, some automatic pistols, anything of that nature.”
To some, it is a powerful motivation to buy. Fear of tighter gun laws has brought the latest spike in the industry after a year of record sales.
”I feel like I have a right to protect my home and my family,” gun buyer Leslie Moseley said. “I have my two children here. And I feel like it’s a right that shouldn’t be taken away.”
Hayden said existing inventory at his store already was at an all-time low because of a series of events before the Colorado shootings.
“You know, we had COVID which ran (sales) at an all-time high,” Hayden said. “People were buying guns and ammunition just like toilet paper. And then we had the stimulus checks that also pumped up sales for firearms. You had the riots, the defund the police movement. People were more concerned about their personal safety and bought more firearms. Then, you had the election.”
Hayden said 80 percent of gun sales happen in the store’s warehouse where online orders are filled from massive shelves stacked with boxes of firearms.
”Here in store we have roughly a two-hour radius where customers usually travel and shop to us,” he said. “Online, we have the entire United States, so there’s definitely an increase online more so than we’re seeing in retail.”
And what is in stock will not stay there long. Depending on the type of weapon, orders are filled and guns are shipped out almost as quickly as they come in.
