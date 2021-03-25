Hoosiers make history, beat Belmont 70-48

(WAVE) - For the first time in school history, the IU women are headed to the Sweet 16. The #4 seeded Hoosiers beat #12 seed Belmont 70-48 on Wednesday to advance.
Sacred Heart grad Grace Berger led Indiana with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Aleksa Gulbe added nine points and 15 rebounds.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the locker room, anytime you’re the first team to do stuff in your program it’s a big deal and that’s why we came to Indiana, why we all came to Indiana, just believed in coach and her vision for the program,” Berger said.
“We made some history tonight and our kids and our staff, particularly those kids were very excited and got me pretty good in the locker room afterwards, so but that’s okay, wet pants, wet shirt, wet hair, in order to just watch the pure joy that these kids have right now is well worth it,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.
Male High School graduate Cameron Browning scored seven points for Belmont (21-6).
Indiana (20-5) will face #1 seed NC State (22-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in the Sweet 16.
