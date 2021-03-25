Indiana tops 1M vaccinated, 977 new COVID-19 related cases, 8 new deaths reported

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,576 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Thursday morning, there had been 680,998 cases reported in the state, with 977 new cases and 8 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,530,403 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 48,358 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,018,521 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,715,517 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 3.4% 7-day positivity rate.
