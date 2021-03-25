Louisville businesses and organizations connect to break down barriers across the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Louisville businesses and organizations gathered for the first of a series of breakfasts Thursday morning aimed at creating dialogue between people from different parts of the city to break down racial, economic and geographical walls.
For years, the Community Connections Group has been trying to create a more connected Louisville.
On Thursday, in the historic Portland neighborhood, they gathered at The Table to do just that.
The table wasn’t just an expression this time, meeting at the aptly-named restaurant in the West Louisville community.
The COVID-restricted meeting took place with plans of making a difference as part of the “Power Diversity Breakfast Series.”
Thursday was the first of five planned for 2021.
Community Connections President James Linton said the group’s goal isn’t possible without working together.
“We’ve got a lot of big things that are going to happen in the city this year, so we want to make sure we’re able to return to being just a little bit normal,” Linton said. “Now, I don’t know what the new normal will be, so we’re all going to have to work together and find that out.”
Representatives from mroe than 30 businesses and organizations came together to talk and learn what they can do to break down barriers that face the city, like racial inequality.
Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said his team is always looking for ways to help to the community.
“The Kentucky Derby is more than just the most exciting two minutes in sports,” Anderson said. “It’s about this community. The community really owns the Kentucky Derby, so we want to be part of the conversation. We think this connection and this partnership is a great avenue to do that.”
The Community Connections Group said it has enjoyed success with these kinds of meetings in past years.
If you’d like to take part in the breakfast series or volunteer with the group, you can find out more by clicking here.
