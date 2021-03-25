Man accused of attempting to kill an officer appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot after trying to stab an LMPD officer will be held on a $20,000 bond.
Arson investigators tried to arrest Bryan Beach on March 11, but Beach took off running out of the bureau’s headquarters.
LMPD was then called. They said he stopped in an alley in a standoff with officers and tried to slit his throat but officers tased him before he could.
Then Beach retaliated by attacking the officer, tackling them to the ground and trying to stab them. Officers shot him during the ensuing struggle.
Beach has been receiving treatment for the multiple times he was shot during the encounter since that day.
March 25 was the first time he was healthy enough to appear in court, albeit in a wheel chair.
His attorney asked for a bond reduction due to a severe medical condition.
The judge denied that and kept him at at $20,000 bond. If he makes bond, he’ll be required to live with his mother throughout his court hearing.
Beach is facing multiple charges including attempted murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault of an officer.
